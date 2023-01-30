Citigroup Trims New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Target Price to $48.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 902.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,954,000 after purchasing an additional 72,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

