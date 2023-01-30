Citigroup Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $251.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $270.00 to $251.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.79.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $228.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.74. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $295.75.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $99,503,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

