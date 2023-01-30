Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) versus CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $9.07 billion 2.35 $2.07 billion $4.08 10.61 CB Financial Services $57.54 million 1.93 $11.25 million $2.18 9.99

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and CB Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CB Financial Services pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 22.86% 11.24% 1.10% CB Financial Services 19.55% 9.67% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Citizens Financial Group and CB Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 5 11 0 2.69 CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats CB Financial Services on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, PA.

