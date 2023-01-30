CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,695 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CMS Energy worth $52,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 72,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CMS opened at $62.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Stories

