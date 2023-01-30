Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $231.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.71 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

