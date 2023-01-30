Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.48.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

