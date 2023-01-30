Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 163.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.