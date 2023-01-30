Commvault Systems (CVLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.53 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $63.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.58. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $34,737.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.