Comparing C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) & Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $45.78 million 8.38 -$83.89 million ($2.17) -3.61 Cidara Therapeutics $49.57 million 1.75 -$42.47 million ($0.55) -2.20

Analyst Recommendations

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than C4 Therapeutics. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for C4 Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 2 3 3 0 2.13 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.89, suggesting a potential upside of 115.42%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 416.53%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -220.71% -30.11% -21.59% Cidara Therapeutics -54.21% -480.89% -56.08%

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats C4 Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

