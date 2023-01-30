Comparing Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF – Get Rating) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and Matador Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources $1.66 billion 4.78 $584.97 million $9.82 6.85

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89

Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources 40.29% 45.40% 24.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves through its subsidiary, Coastal Petroleum. The company was founded on February 14, 1962 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

