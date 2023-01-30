Comparing Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) & ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yoshitsu and ATRenew’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshitsu $228.44 million 0.20 $3.27 million N/A N/A ATRenew $1.22 billion 0.64 -$128.13 million N/A N/A

Yoshitsu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATRenew.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of Yoshitsu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of ATRenew shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yoshitsu and ATRenew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshitsu N/A N/A N/A ATRenew -4.56% -3.15% -2.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yoshitsu and ATRenew, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshitsu 0 0 0 0 N/A ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Yoshitsu beats ATRenew on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products. The company also provides body care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; and fragrance products consisting of perfume and cologne for women and men. In addition, the company provides facial wash, firming lotion, astringent, and moisturizer products for men; and lip balm, lotion, shampoo, soap, and essence oil for children. Further, the company offers OTC drugs for the treatment of common ailments, such as colds, headaches, stomach pain, cough, and eye strains, as well as medical supplies and devices, including bandages, masks, thermometers, disinfectant sprays, eye masks, contact lens, and contact lens cleaners and solutions. Additionally, the company provides vitamins, minerals, fiber supplements, nutritional yeast, dietary products, and other nutritional supplements; bedding and bath products, and car supplies; and food, alcoholic beverages, and miscellaneous products. The company sells its products through directly operated physical stores, online stores, and franchise stores, as well as wholesale customers. It directly operates 11 physical stores in Japan; 26 online stores in Japan and China; and 8 franchise stores in the United States, 6 franchise stores in Canada, and 1 franchise store in the United Kingdom, as well as approximately 151 wholesale customers in Japan, China, the United States, and Canada. Yoshitsu Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

