Contrasting CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CDL Hospitality Trusts and UMH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 2 0 0 2.00 UMH Properties 0 0 5 0 3.00

UMH Properties has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.38%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

71.3% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of UMH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and UMH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties $193.01 million 4.97 $51.09 million ($0.51) -33.75

UMH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Profitability

This table compares CDL Hospitality Trusts and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties 4.37% 2.84% 0.63%

Summary

UMH Properties beats CDL Hospitality Trusts on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

