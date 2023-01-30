Core Laboratories (CLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CLB stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

