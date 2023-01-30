Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $553.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $553.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $503.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.60. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.