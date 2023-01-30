Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $553.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $553.78.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $503.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.60. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Featured Stories
