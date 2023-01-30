Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $501.00 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $222.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $484.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.60.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.