Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,451,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,108,000 after acquiring an additional 74,718 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $18,450,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 863.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $339.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.47 and its 200 day moving average is $324.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $358.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

