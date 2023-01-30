Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,235 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 37.3% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 891,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 236,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of CCEP opened at $55.09 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

