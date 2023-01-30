Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.68.

AMD opened at $75.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

