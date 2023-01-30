Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

TFC opened at $48.84 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

