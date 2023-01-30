Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDVG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,070,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 156,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $32.31 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

