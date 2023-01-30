Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $314.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.19 and its 200 day moving average is $272.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

