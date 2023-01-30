Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $220,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $71.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

