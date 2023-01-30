Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $473,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $130.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average is $128.57. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

