Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.34 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

