Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPEM stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $42.76.

