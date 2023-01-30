Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

