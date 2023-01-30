Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $344,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.97 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.