Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $548,000 in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 113.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $3,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on MED shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Medifast Trading Down 0.5 %
Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Medifast had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 89.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.
Medifast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Medifast Profile
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.
Featured Stories
