Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $416,000 Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 22.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 44.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $10,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $124.08 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,444. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

