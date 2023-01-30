Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,807 Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 190,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 0.5% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 172,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.
Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.1 %
TY opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $32.01.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
