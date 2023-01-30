Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWL opened at $95.49 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average of $92.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

