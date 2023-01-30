Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Logitech International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $59.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $83.48.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.