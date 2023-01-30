Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after purchasing an additional 247,215 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Eaton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after buying an additional 381,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,638,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,408,000 after buying an additional 190,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

NYSE:ETN opened at $162.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $167.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.