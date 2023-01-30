Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $117.31 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

