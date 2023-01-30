Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,195 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.43.

Shares of CCI opened at $146.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.29. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

