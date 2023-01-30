Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 478.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.