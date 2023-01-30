Credit Acceptance (CACC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $9.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.17 by $0.19. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 47.34%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $50 EPS for the current fiscal year and $41 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC stock opened at $472.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $648.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

