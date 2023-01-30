Credit Suisse Group Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $100.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.69.

NYSE EMN opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

