Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.05) to GBX 1,850 ($22.90) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($23.52) to GBX 1,800 ($22.29) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.33) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,987.50.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

