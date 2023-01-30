Credit Suisse Group Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.19.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.11. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.58. The firm has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 50.70%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.