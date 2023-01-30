CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CRH by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $46.47 on Monday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

