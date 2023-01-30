CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $104.35 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

