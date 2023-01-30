CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Head-To-Head Survey

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CV and National Retail Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A National Retail Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

Volatility & Risk

National Retail Properties has a consensus price target of $49.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given National Retail Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than CV.

CV has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CV and National Retail Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $11.77 million 0.11 -$12.40 million N/A N/A National Retail Properties $726.41 million 11.73 $290.11 million $1.75 27.25

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Profitability

This table compares CV and National Retail Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A National Retail Properties 42.21% 8.18% 4.11%

Summary

National Retail Properties beats CV on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. is a specialty finance company with ownership in finance platforms across multiple businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. It operates through the subsidiaries Centra Funding LLC and CV Capital Funding LLC. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

