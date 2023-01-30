D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 386 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $181.49 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.90.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

