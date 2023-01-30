D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 57 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $482.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.47. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

