D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,187 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.14.

NYSE LHX opened at $212.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

