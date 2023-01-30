D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.33 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,271,000 after acquiring an additional 197,409 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,553,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,113,000 after acquiring an additional 166,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $111.31 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

