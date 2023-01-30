D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $31.62 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $115.61 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

