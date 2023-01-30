D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,046 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 71.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

General Motors Trading Up 4.0 %

General Motors Profile

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $37.95 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

