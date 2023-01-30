D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 152 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 390,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,556,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.64.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $230.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

